Attacker stabs hotel patron in chest, leaves in vehicle

Emma Clarke
by

POLICE are still looking for the person responsible for a stabbing at a hotel on Brisbane Street, West Ipswich on October 20.

A 23-year-old man was injured when he was stabbed in the chest at about 8pm.

Police say the man was sitting on a chair inside one of the hotel rooms with a group of people when a man stabbed him and then left in a vehicle.

The knife punctured the left side of the victim's chest. He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with information.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
