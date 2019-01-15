Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Risdon Prison on Hobart’s Eastern Shore. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE
Risdon Prison on Hobart’s Eastern Shore. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE
Crime

Inmate dies at Risdon Prison

15th Jan 2019 10:40 AM

A 55-year-old inmate died at Risdon prison overnight, police said.

Police attended the prison after being informed of the man's sudden death on Monday evening.

"Initial investigations indicate that the death is not considered suspicious" a spokesman said in a statement.

Director of Prisons Ian Thomas confirmed there had been a death in custody.

He extended his sincere condolences to the inmate's family and friends.

The Forensic Pathologist and the Coroner attended and reviewed the scene.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

death in custody police ethics risdon prison

Top Stories

    New CBD store opens for loved-up couples

    premium_icon New CBD store opens for loved-up couples

    Business THERE'S everything here from ceremony to reception and more.

    Lockyer family still coming to grips with death of daughter

    Lockyer family still coming to grips with death of daughter

    News The 21-year-old "liked people to feel special"

    Disability carer hit twice by 'revenue raising' parking fine

    premium_icon Disability carer hit twice by 'revenue raising' parking fine

    Council News The man intends to fight the council's fine in an Ipswich court

    Goanna shot with crossbow in national park

    premium_icon Goanna shot with crossbow in national park

    News The goanna was first spotted on Saturday afternoon.

    • 15th Jan 2019 11:31 AM

    Local Partners