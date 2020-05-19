Menu
CAR CRASH: Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said police were investigating whether alcohol played a part in a Mt Sylvia crash on Sunday.
Crime

Police investigating if alcohol played part in crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th May 2020 6:00 AM
POLICE believe alcohol might have played a part in a horror crash in a Lockyer Valley town on Sunday night.

The 30-year-old driver, who is reportedly from Gatton, is in Ipswich Hospital and police are awaiting blood test results to determine whether or not he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

The man, who was travelling north from Mt Sylvia towards Gatton at 11.40pm on Back Mt Sylvia Rd, lost control of his car and crashed, injuring both himself and his passenger.

Gatton police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said the car careened out of control at a bend on an elevated concrete creek crossing.

“The vehicle has failed to negotiate the right-hand bend and has hit the gravel on the left,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

“It’s overcorrected and they’ve driven off the eastern side and gone down into the dry creek bed.”

Snr Sgt Browne said police were awaiting the driver’s blood test results.

“We are investigating whether alcohol played a part,” he said.

“It’s also possible they were not familiar with the road.”

The driver escaped with minor injuries but his passenger was not so lucky.

The 31-year-old female passenger was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by helicopter.

She suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

