Motorcyclist, 31, dies following police pursuit

UPDATE 7AM: POLICE have confirmed a 31-year-old Redbank Plains man was killed in a motorcycle crash following a police pursuit on Sunday evening.

Initial investigations indicate at 5.45pm, police unsuccessfully tried to stop a motorcycle on Redbank Plains Rd.

A short time later, police found the vehicle which had been involved in a single vehicle traffic crash along Redbank Plains Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the motorcycle crashed into a pole.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also on scene to assist with CPR.

The rider, a 31-year-old man from Redbank Plains, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Redbank Plains Rd was closed between Greenwood Village Rd and Collingwood Drive for a number of hours.

The Ethical Standards Command, on behalf of the Coroner, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the traffic crash, and will be overviewed by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The Forensic Crash Unit is also investigating.

