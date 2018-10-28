Menu
Crime

Police investigating Goodna car robbery

Emma Clarke
by
28th Oct 2018 9:44 AM

POLICE are investigating after a man was threatened and his car stolen at Goodna on Saturday night.

The man was cleaning his car at a Brisbane Road business at 6.45pm when a man approached him and threatened him demanding the keys for the car.

The victim complied, and the man drove off in his 2010 white Holden Commodore Queensland registration 640RWV.

The man is described as about 25 years old, Caucasian, slim build, hazel eyes with blonde short hair. He was wearing a dark green basketball singlet.

The victim was not physically injured in the incident and the vehicle has not been located.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

goodna ipswich crime police robbery
