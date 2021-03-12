Police investigating fire started at shisha lounge

Police are trying to identify these two people in relation to fire which was started in a business on Kruger Parade, Redbank Plains in September last year.

Police are trying to identify these two people in relation to fire which was started in a business on Kruger Parade, Redbank Plains in September last year.

POLICE are asking anyone with information about a fire which was started in an Ipswich business in the early hours of the morning last year to come forward.

Investigations are ongoing into the fire at the Shisha Lordz Lounge Cafe on Kruger Parade in Redbank Plains in September.

The incident occurred sometime between 4-5am on September 1.

Police have released images of two people they are trying to identify in relation to the incident.

If you have any information get in contact with police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2001838188.



“Police would be looking to speak to anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the fire to contact them,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.