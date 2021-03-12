Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are trying to identify these two people in relation to fire which was started in a business on Kruger Parade, Redbank Plains in September last year.
Police are trying to identify these two people in relation to fire which was started in a business on Kruger Parade, Redbank Plains in September last year.
News

Police investigating fire started at shisha lounge

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Mar 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are asking anyone with information about a fire which was started in an Ipswich business in the early hours of the morning last year to come forward.

Investigations are ongoing into the fire at the Shisha Lordz Lounge Cafe on Kruger Parade in Redbank Plains in September.

The incident occurred sometime between 4-5am on September 1.

Police have released images of two people they are trying to identify in relation to the incident.

If you have any information get in contact with police.
If you have any information get in contact with police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2001838188.

“Police would be looking to speak to anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the fire to contact them,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Puppy dies after litter dumped under bridge

        Premium Content Puppy dies after litter dumped under bridge

        News The six puppies dumped under a bridge in Ipswich were only a couple of days old when they were found

        Police uncover dad’s secret ice stash

        Premium Content Police uncover dad’s secret ice stash

        News An Ipswich court has heard a man tried to hide ice in containers stored under his...

        Laidley man busted after cop search on Bruce Hwy

        Premium Content Laidley man busted after cop search on Bruce Hwy

        Crime NAMED: Laidley man pleads guilty to drug offences in Gatton court. DETAILS

        Last adjournment for Gatton man charged with 28 offences

        Premium Content Last adjournment for Gatton man charged with 28 offences

        Crime A Gatton man charged with 28 serious offences including burglary, stealing - has...