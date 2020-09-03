Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a shed in Tarampa this morning.
Police are investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a shed in Tarampa this morning.
News

Police investigating early morning Somerset shed fire

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 8:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FIRE that tore through a Somerset building this morning is being treated as suspicious by police.

A Queensland Police spokesman told the Gatton Star a shed on Lowood Minden Rd, Tarampa "had almost collapsed" by the time the blaze was extinguished.

Nobody was inside the 15 metre by 3 metre shed when first respondents arrived on scene at the fire about 4.20am.

The blaze was reported to be under control by 4.55am and extinguished by 5.40am.

The QPS spokesman said police were investigating.

"It's an investigation that will continue to determine the cause of the fire," the spokesman said.

somerset fires tarampa shed fire
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        News The move from newspapers to websites can be a little overwhelming so we’re keen to help our subscribers get the very best out of their digital subscription.

        IN COURT: Full names of 198 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 198 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court every morning.

        Positive cases visited outlets in Ipswich shopping centre

        Positive cases visited outlets in Ipswich shopping centre

        News Queensland Health has expanded its list of venues where COVID-19 cases have visited...

        ‘I’m going to get your family’: Worker threatens boss

        Premium Content ‘I’m going to get your family’: Worker threatens boss

        Crime A government employee told his supervisor he would ‘kill him’