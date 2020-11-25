Menu
Police are investigating the death of a man at East Ipswich railway station on Tuesday night
News

Police investigating death at Ipswich train station

Lachlan Mcivor
25th Nov 2020 2:51 PM
POLICE are investigating the “non-suspicious sudden death” of a man at East Ipswich railway station last night.

At 8pm on Tuesday, a man was found dead at the station.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate the death is non-suspicious but the man has yet to be identified.

The man is described as caucasian and aged between 25 and 40.

He was last seen wearing black long pants, a grey coloured singlet top and no shoes.

Anyone with information which could assist detectives with their investigations should contact police.

The Ipswich and Rosewood line trains were suspended between Ipswich and Bundamba stations on Tuesday night.

If you have information, contact Policelink by calling 131 444 or by visiting here.

