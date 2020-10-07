Menu
Police probe cause of house fire

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Oct 2020 10:01 AM
POLICE are investigating the cause of a fire which engulfed an Ipswich house yesterday afternoon.

Five people were assessed at the scene on Caldwell St in Goodna for minor smoke inhalation but did not need to be taken to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said six crews attended the blaze, with the first arriving at 4.30pm on Tuesday.

"A 10m by 10m structure was well involved in a fire (when they arrived)," she said.

"It was left in the hands of (police) overnight."

A fire investigator is due on the scene this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police will work to determine the cause of the blaze.

