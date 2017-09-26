Police investigating biting, hitting road rage incident

POLICE are investigating a road rage incident in which a female driver allegedly pushed, punched and bit another driver.

Initial information suggests a driver allegedly showing signs of road rage cut off another driver when they were driving on King Edward Parade at East Ipswich on September 16.

Police say the pair stopped on Jacranda St when they two women fought and then one of the drivers assaulted the victim by pushing, punching, pulling hair and biting the victim.

The victims son got out the car and the woman got in her car and drove away, police say.

Investigations are continuing.

Anybody with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.