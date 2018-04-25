Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Axe-wielding driver confronts cyclist

25th Apr 2018 7:29 AM

POLICE are investigating an astounding case of road rage during which a man threatened a cyclist with an axe in Adelaide's east.

Shocking video, obtained by 7 News, has emerged of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Glynburn and Magill roads, Kensington Park just before noon on Tuesday.

The video shows an elderly man get out of a car at the intersection and use a tomahawk to hit the male cyclist's bicycle before walking towards rider, who back away with his hands up.

A witness called Danny told 7 News that before that confrontation he saw the cyclist shouting abuse at the driver, banging on a passenger window and smashing a side mirror.

A man appearing to wield an axe at a cyclist has been caught on video in an apparent road rage incident. Picture: Supplied/7News
A man appearing to wield an axe at a cyclist has been caught on video in an apparent road rage incident. Picture: Supplied/7News

"I could see a cyclist punching a car window non-stop and then 100m down the road he's still punching the window of this old guy's car and then he busted the guy's mirror," he said.

"The car driver jumped out with an axe and that put an end to the fight I think and then he went to town on his bike."

Danny said the altercation ended when the lights turned green and the driver and the cyclist went their separate ways.

SA Police say Eastern Adelaide police are investigating the incident.

adelaide axe cyclist editors picks

Top Stories

    FLYPAST: When to see Globemaster, Super Hornets on Anzac Day

    FLYPAST: When to see Globemaster, Super Hornets on Anzac Day

    News AS PART of the Anzac Day celebrations, the air force will put on a show for residents across Queensland.

    'I was going for a ride': Drunk biker avoids injury in crash

    'I was going for a ride': Drunk biker avoids injury in crash

    News He told police he drank seven cans of bourbon and coke

    • 25th Apr 2018 10:15 AM
    Man jailed over attack on child after dinner party

    Man jailed over attack on child after dinner party

    News Goat breeder guilty of three counts of indecent treatment of a child

    • 25th Apr 2018 10:12 AM
    ANZAC DAY: Services and marches for Ipswich and surrounds

    ANZAC DAY: Services and marches for Ipswich and surrounds

    Whats On Commemorate ANZAC Day at locations across the city

    Local Partners