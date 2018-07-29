Menu
Crime

Police investigating after two teenagers stabbed in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
29th Jul 2018 9:45 AM

FOUR people are in custody after two teenagers were stabbed in Ipswich overnight.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy went to St Andrews Hospital with various stab wounds at about 8.30pm.

Police took four people, two men aged 40 and 19, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman in custody on Waterworks Rd at North Ipswich at 11.30pm.

They are assisting police with their enquiries but nobody has been charged over the incident.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

