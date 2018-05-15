Call for dash cash vision after rocks thrown at cars on hwy

Police are investigating reports of willful damage on the Warego Hwy.

POLICE are looking for dashcam footage after multiple drivers reported rocks were thrown at their car on the Warrego Hwy.

Karana Downs police say a number of people reported rocks and other projectiles were thrown at their cars while they were driving at Tivoli.

The alleged damage happened on Wednesday, May 9, between 1.50pm and 2.20pm, and the next day between 11am and 11.30 am.

Drivers travelling west on the Warrego Hwy, just after the Francis St (North Ipswich/Kholo) exit, reported damage to their vehicles, apparently caused by rocks or other projectiles being thrown from a bank on the Tivoli side of the road.

Police are requesting motorists who may have dash-cam footage and who travelled along the Warrego Hwy at Tivoli on those days and between those hours, to review their recordings and contact police.

Under section 26 of the Summary Offences Act 2005, the maximum penalty for endangering the safe use of a vehicle by throwing an object or by a similar activity is two years imprisonment.

Under section 469 of the Criminal Code Act 1899, the maximum penalty for wilful damage is five years imprisonment.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.