Police investigating after 'projectile fired at vehicle'

POLICE are investigating a traffic incident in Redbank Plains yesterday afternoon in which a projectile was fired at a vehicle.

Around 3.15pm, there was a verbal altercation between two drivers on Henty Drive at Redbank Plains.

Following the altercation, one of the drivers followed the other to a Jack Drive address and fired from his vehicle, what police believe was a gunshot or projectile.

It struck and punctured the tyre of a vehicle which was parked in the driveway.

The man then man drove away from the address.

A crime scene has been declared at as officers investigate the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link