Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police investigating after 'projectile fired at vehicle'

Emma Clarke
by
30th Oct 2018 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a traffic incident in Redbank Plains yesterday afternoon in which a projectile was fired at a vehicle.

Around 3.15pm, there was a verbal altercation between two drivers on Henty Drive at Redbank Plains.

Following the altercation, one of the drivers followed the other to a Jack Drive address and fired from his vehicle, what police believe was a gunshot or projectile.

It struck and punctured the tyre of a vehicle which was parked in the driveway.

The man then man drove away from the address.

A crime scene has been declared at as officers investigate the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link

Related Items

ipswich crime ipswich police redbank plains redbank plains crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Look inside Brookwater's three-storey luxury home

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Look inside Brookwater's three-storey luxury home

    Property PS Designer Homes takes out over $551,000 category

    Tot, pregnant mum injured in driveway crash

    Tot, pregnant mum injured in driveway crash

    News Two-year-old run run over in family driveway

    • 30th Oct 2018 10:46 AM
    Historic change gives Ipswich boss access to mayors' club

    premium_icon Historic change gives Ipswich boss access to mayors' club

    Council News Brisbane's Graham Quirk revealed why Ipswich had to be included

    • 30th Oct 2018 10:31 AM
    Police warning to Redbank and Goodna residents

    Police warning to Redbank and Goodna residents

    Crime How to make sure you're not targeted

    Local Partners