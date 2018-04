POLICE are speaking to a number of people after a police car was rammed at Raceview this morning.

It took more than an hour and at least two attempts using tyre spikes to stop a car after a pursuit through multiple Ipswich suburbs.

The police car was rammed on Briggs Rd at Raceview just before 8am.

A QPS spokesperson said a number of people were helping police with their enquiries and investigations were ongoing.