Police hunt couple after motorcyclist hurt in hit and run

POLICE are looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an alleged hit and run at Brassall on Monday afternoon.

Preliminary information suggests around 2.50pm on October 1 a black Holden Viva hatchback collided with a motorbike at the intersection of Pine Mountain Rd and Fernvale Rd.

The 23-year-old male motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

It is believed the female driver of the hatchback and a male passenger briefly exited the vehicle before getting back in and driving away westbound on Fernvale Road.

The rider was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or have dashcam vision of the area at the time of the crash to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.