Police investigating after motorcyclist critically injured

POLICE are investigating after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a traffic crash at Bellbird Park overnight.

Emergency services were called to Redbank Plains Rd at 7pm following reports a motorcycle and a four-wheel drive had crashed.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to the Princess Alexandra hospital in a critical condition with life threatening head, chest, abdominal, arm and leg injuries.

Critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit were on board for transport to hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle didn't suffer any physical injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.