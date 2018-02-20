Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police investigating after motorcyclist critically injured

POLICE are investigating after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a traffic crash at Bellbird Park overnight.

Emergency services were called to Redbank Plains Rd at 7pm following reports a motorcycle and a four-wheel drive had crashed.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to the Princess Alexandra hospital in a critical condition with life threatening head, chest, abdominal, arm and leg injuries.

Critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit were on board for transport to hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle didn't suffer any physical injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Topics:  bellbird park ipswich police police investigation traffic crash

Ipswich Queensland Times
New president brings vast railways experience to role

New president brings vast railways experience to role

With 49 years experience in the Railways, Ipswich Hockey's volunteer of the year is ready to tackle what lies ahead.

Norman St bridge funding push delayed by business cases

An artists impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge. Photo: Contributed

Mayor understands frustration of time-consuming case

'SUPER DUMP': Waste giant pitches new Ipswich project

Rubbish pile at BMI site in the Swanbank Recycle Park.

New 'super dump' planned for Ipswich

REVEALED: Ipswich classrooms hotter than rest of SEQ

Women dying from the heat standing in front of the air conditioner.

Ipswich not in 'Cooler Schools Zone'

Local Partners