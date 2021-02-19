Police investigating after man in 60s punched in head

A man in his 60s was allegedly assaulted in Redbank on Thursday night.

POLICE are investigating after a man in his 60s was hospitalised after being allegedly punched in the head near an Ipswich shopping centre last night.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition with a head injury about 7.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was allegedly punched in the head and fell to the ground near the Redbank Plaza shopping centre on Collingwood Dr.

Investigations are continuing.

