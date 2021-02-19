Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 60s was allegedly assaulted in Redbank on Thursday night.
A man in his 60s was allegedly assaulted in Redbank on Thursday night.
Crime

Police investigating after man in 60s punched in head

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Feb 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a man in his 60s was hospitalised after being allegedly punched in the head near an Ipswich shopping centre last night.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition with a head injury about 7.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was allegedly punched in the head and fell to the ground near the Redbank Plaza shopping centre on Collingwood Dr.

Investigations are continuing.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    NASA lands rover on Mars

    NASA lands rover on Mars
    • 19th Feb 2021 7:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Break up’ triggered train station assault

        Premium Content ‘Break up’ triggered train station assault

        News Two men were involved in an attack that followed an argument over a woman’s affections, an Ipswich court has heard this week

        Sick fraudster ‘tricked’ man with offer of cheap grog

        Premium Content Sick fraudster ‘tricked’ man with offer of cheap grog

        News A man who was jailed for scamming his employer was back up to his old tricks after...

        Schoolgirl’s arm ‘ripped to pieces’ in vicious dog attack

        Premium Content Schoolgirl’s arm ‘ripped to pieces’ in vicious dog attack

        News The six-year-old required plastic surgery to close her wounds after she and her...

        ‘Oh god, it’s me’: Spotify serves James Reyne his own music

        Premium Content ‘Oh god, it’s me’: Spotify serves James Reyne his own music

        News An Aussie rock star is caught off guard when algorithm recommends his own songs to...