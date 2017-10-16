Police investigating after hardware store carpark flooded

IPSWICH detectives are looking for those responsible for flooding the Bunnings Warehouse West Ipswich car park on the weekend.

The business had significant water damage to walls, doors, windows, and internal electrics after three water fire hydrants were turned on between 8.10pm on Saturday and 6.15am Sunday.

Police say the water flooded the underground carpark.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone loitering in the area, or acting suspiciously to get in contact via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.