Police investigating after child assaulted at shops

Police are looking for this man.
Emma Clarke
POLICE are looking for a man after a child was allegedly assaulted while shopping with his mother at North Ipswich.

Detectives are appealing to any members of the public who can help identify a man who may be able to assist police with their inquiries into the assault.

Police say at about 5.50pm on December 2 a man approached and assaulted a child inside a retail store on the corner of The Terrace and Downs St at North Ipswich.

A parent of the child confronted the man about his actions but the man ran off, police say.

The child was not physically injured during the incident.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who are able to identify a man (pictured) or knows of his whereabouts to contact police as they believe the man may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Topics:  assault ipswich ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
