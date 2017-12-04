Police investigating after child assaulted at shops

Police are looking for this man.

POLICE are looking for a man after a child was allegedly assaulted while shopping with his mother at North Ipswich.

Detectives are appealing to any members of the public who can help identify a man who may be able to assist police with their inquiries into the assault.

Police say at about 5.50pm on December 2 a man approached and assaulted a child inside a retail store on the corner of The Terrace and Downs St at North Ipswich.

A parent of the child confronted the man about his actions but the man ran off, police say.

The child was not physically injured during the incident.

