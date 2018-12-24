Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a man was found inside the Altona home. Picture: Nicole Garmston
Police are investigating after a man was found inside the Altona home. Picture: Nicole Garmston
News

Body found inside blood-smeared home

by Natalie Wolfe
24th Dec 2018 8:33 AM

Police are questioning a man and a woman after a body was found inside a blood-smeared home in Melbourne's southwest overnight.

Homicide Squad detectives stayed at the property all night after a man's body was located inside the Altona home just before 11.30pm.

Forensic detectives were photographed at the home this morning, with a large amount of blood seen smeared across the front door.

Police were called to the Civic Pde home and confirmed a man and a woman are assisting them with their inquiries.

 

A large amount of blood was smeared on the property’s front door. Picture: Nicole Garmston
A large amount of blood was smeared on the property’s front door. Picture: Nicole Garmston

 

It's understood the home and some surrounding apartments have security cameras, with the footage likely to form a crucial part of the investigation.

In a statement, Victoria Police said it was "yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the man's death".

Neighbours told The Age they heard no loud noises overnight and only found out about the man's death from the morning news.

"We didn't know what was happening," a neighbour named John told the publication.

"I don't know [the residents of the house] … it's quite a bit of different kind of people [living there], we don't know who really they are."

The investigation is ongoing.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks melbourne police

Top Stories

    Dad, mate steal fort from children's centre in drunken heist

    premium_icon Dad, mate steal fort from children's centre in drunken heist

    Crime Under the cover of darknes, the drunken men stole the fort and other play equipment.

    What weather you can expect across Ipswich this Christmas

    What weather you can expect across Ipswich this Christmas

    Environment Boxing Day will have similar conditions to Christmas Day

    • 24th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
    'I'm drugged on work': Limitless Maha's plan for Springfield

    premium_icon 'I'm drugged on work': Limitless Maha's plan for Springfield

    Business The mild-mannered man speaks from level 10 at Springfield Tower

    99C FUEL: Servo cuts prices as a gift to Ipswich drivers

    premium_icon 99C FUEL: Servo cuts prices as a gift to Ipswich drivers

    Environment The service station will lower its prices for a specific time

    Local Partners