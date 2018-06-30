Menu
Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017 Trevor Veale
Police investigating man's death in Gatton

30th Jun 2018 10:21 AM

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 38-year-old man in Gatton overnight.

Officers were called to an address on South Street at 7.45pm after the man lost consciousness.

He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Initial investigations suggest the man may have been involved in a physical altercation in the early hours of June 29. 

Investigations are continuing. 

Police urge anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444. 

gatton investigation queensland police toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

