Police investigate death of woman found in Ipswich home

POLICE are trying to work out the circumstances surrounding a woman's death in Ipswich yesterday afternoon.

A woman aged in her 30s was found dead inside her home at Coalfalls about 4pm.

A crime scene has been set up around the area while detectives from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch look into the circumstances.

An Investigation Centre has also been set up at the Yamanto Police Station as part of Operation Papa Paddock.