Driver mows down roos in shocking video

WARNING: Graphic content

GRAPHIC videos uploaded to Facebook of kangaroos being mowed down on an outback Queensland road have sparked a police investigation.

The driver, Regan Douglas of Longreach, denied he hit the kangaroos on purpose but said he didn't want to discuss it further while police were investigating.

Natalie Cepeniuk found herself the subject of an animal cruelty investigation after she posted a photo of herself with a decapitated joey in her mouth.

The footage shows three animals being run down.

Mr Douglas, a painter, uploaded the videos to the Facebook page of Natalie Cepeniuk, who found herself subject to a similar animal cruelty investigation after she posted a photo of herself "deep-throating" a decapitated joey, as she described it.

She was also the former girlfriend of Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Lachlan McAleer.

Police confirmed that an investigation was afoot to determine whether the kangaroo videos constituted animal cruelty.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said anyone caught deliberately harming native wildlife could be charged with animal cruelty, which carries a maximum jail term of three years and a $220,000 fine.

"They can also be prosecuted by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection and liable for fines under the Fauna Conservation Act," he said.

Mr Beatty said the videos had been passed on to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry as the RSPCA did not have an inspector in that area.

A self-described wildlife warrior who came across the videos said it had been a long time since she had seen anything so sickening.

The woman asked to remain anonymous for fear of being targeted online.

Part of a video posted to Facebook showing kangaroos before being mowed down on an outback Queensland road.

"They were laughing and joking about it on her (Ms Cepeniuk's) Facebook page," she said.

The videos have since been deleted from Facebook but were still up on YouTube, she said.

"It is time to evolve, not devolve. This sort of thing just isn't on," the woman said.

Mr Beatty pointed out that the links between acts of deliberate, premeditated cruelty towards animals and subsequent violence to humans had been well proven - not just in Australia but all over the world.