UPDATE: Bodies removed from home after suspicious deaths

WEDNESDAY 5.20PM: ROCKHAMPTON police have confirmed the bodies of a man and woman found in a Frenchville home on Monday night have been transported to Brisbane for post mortem investigations.

The body of Rockhampton Dr Andrew Carll and an unidentified woman were found in the main bedroom of the Frenchville Rd home after police were called to the home around 9.30pm.

Forensic teams are still going through the Frenchville St home were two people were found dead on Monday night. Maddelin McCosker

The bodies, both bearing "significant injuries" are yet to be positively identified and the home is still a crime scene with forensic teams continuing their investigations on Wednesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY 11AM: POLICE are still investigating the death of two people in Rockhampton on Monday night.

Neighbours have told media they heard a disturbance in the street the same night and heard "loud bangs".

The Frenchville home is expected to remain a crime scene for several days as police investigations continue.

TUESDAY 10.30AM: THE Frenchville house where two people were found dead overnight is expected to remain a crime scene for several days, as homicide squad detectives travel north from Brisbane.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said forensic teams were searching the house for evidence to understand what unfolded on Monday about 9.30pm.

He said police were called to the address after a Triple 0 call.

A man and a woman were found in a bedroom of the North Rockhampton home and their deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Police presser: Rockhampton CIB

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were taking statements from neighbours and other witnesses.

"No positive identification has been made," he said.

"We've got our suspicions but until we are able to do a positive identification, to be fair to the family, we will not be releasing anymore information."

INITIAL: POLICE are investigating two deaths as suspicious after a man and woman were found dead at a North Rockhampton property overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Frenchville home about 9.30pm Monday.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious and the Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating.

Forensic crews are at the scene this morning.

Police are expected to address the media later this morning.