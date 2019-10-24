Police investigate suspicious device taped to gas bottle

ALARM: An emergency situation at Brothers Leagues Club this morning.

THE BOMB squad was called to Brothers Leagues Club this morning, after a suspicious device was found strapped to a BBQ gas cylinder.

A maintenance worker called police after finding the device at 6am.

"Police agreed the device was a little bit suspect, ” Acting Inspector Brett Hampson said.

"We got our specialist explosives team in just to have a look at the device.

"It wasn't overly sophisticated. It appeared to be in a coke bottle or something similar, it had some liquid inside there that was bubbling away and that's obviously what raised some concerns.

"It was definitely there to cause some concern for the people at Brothers Leagues Club. Whether it's a targeted attack, we're unsure.”

An emergency was declared under Public Safety Preservation Act in Wildey St, Raceview, which was revoked a short time later.

Brothers Leagues Club general manager Brad Morgan said the scene was declared safe just 10 minutes before staff were due to open the club's doors.

"Our main concern was that staff are safe obviously, and that was achieved thanks to the diligence of the police and of the emergency fire services,” Mr Morgan said.

"We're a little bit out of our normal working environment, but all staff are safe, that's the main thing.”

Police said investigations would continue.

Eyewitnesses who believe they saw anything suspicious should contact Police Link on 131444.