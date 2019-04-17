Menu
The 56-year-old man was located with facial injuries at a residence on Campbell Street at around 9:30pm last night.
Police investigate 'suspicious' death in Rockhampton home

Michelle Gately
17th Apr 2019 7:40 AM
POLICE have established a crime scene at a Rockhampton home as they investigate the suspicious death of a man overnight.

A 56-year-old man was found with facial injuries at a Campbell St home about 9.30pm Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe the man's death is suspicious and are investigating.

Cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have seen anything on Campbell St overnight is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444. Quote this reference number: QP1900752818

