Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning. Photo: Paige Ashby
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning. Photo: Paige Ashby
News

Police investigate speed as factor in horror highway crash

Paige Ashby
13th Aug 2020 10:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE believe a young man killed in a horrific highway crash at Ipswich early Thursday was travelling 150kmh when his vehicle slammed into a concrete bridge pylon.

The man, aged in his early 20s, had just left a house in Brassall when he was travelling east along the Warrego Highway at Karalee about 4am.

For reasons still under police investigation, the man’s vehicle left the road, travelling along the grass for a short distance before hitting a concrete pylon.

READ MORE: Police probe early morning highway tragedy

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning. Photo: Paige Ashby
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning. Photo: Paige Ashby

The impact was so severe, one of the small vehicle’s tyres was catapulted up onto the Mt Crosby Rd overpass, coming to rest on the road above the highway.

Paramedics rushed to the scene to work on the critically injured man, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The east-bound lanes of the Warrego Highway were closed for several hours while police from the Forensic Crash Unit commenced investigations.

The remnants of the man’s vehicle were also taken away.

fatal crash forensic crash unit warrego highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Kind-hearted’ man taken too soon in highway tragedy

        Premium Content ‘Kind-hearted’ man taken too soon in highway tragedy

        News The friend of a man killed in a horrific crash said she had received a message from him just hours before he died.

        Council in discussions with ‘significant brands’ for CBD

        Premium Content Council in discussions with ‘significant brands’ for CBD

        Council News There are currently 43 retail, food, leisure and service tenancies planned within...

        Meatworks to shut with workers’ shifts already cut

        Premium Content Meatworks to shut with workers’ shifts already cut

        News Meat workers have mostly been working three-day weeks over the past couple of...

        Men behaving badly: Doctor’s surgery stoush gets ugly

        Premium Content Men behaving badly: Doctor’s surgery stoush gets ugly

        News A man has been fined after pleading guilty to assaulting an older man outside a...