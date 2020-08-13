Menu
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning.
Police investigate speed as factor in horror highway crash

Paige Ashby
13th Aug 2020 10:04 AM
POLICE believe a young man killed in a horrific highway crash at Ipswich early Thursday was travelling 150kmh when his vehicle slammed into a concrete bridge pylon.

The man, aged in his early 20s, had just left a house in Brassall when he was travelling east along the Warrego Highway at Karalee about 4am.

For reasons still under police investigation, the man's vehicle left the road, travelling along the grass for a short distance before hitting a concrete pylon.

READ MORE: Police probe early morning highway tragedy

 

The impact was so severe, one of the small vehicle's tyres was catapulted up onto the Mt Crosby Rd overpass, coming to rest on the road above the highway.

A man has been killed in a crash on the Warrego Hwy near Brisbane. Picture: Today Show
A man has been killed in a crash on the Warrego Hwy near Brisbane. Picture: Today Show

Paramedics rushed to the scene to work on the critically injured man, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The east-bound lanes of the Warrego Highway were closed for several hours while police from the Forensic Crash Unit commenced investigations.

The remnants of the man's vehicle were also taken away.

