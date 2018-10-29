Police investigate spate of car break ins

RESIDENTS in an Augustine Heights street have been targeted by car thieves.

Police say they are investigating the six break ins which all occurred on Burns Circuit in Augustine Heights overnight on October 23-24.

Personal items were stolen from some vehicles including a wallet.

On the same night a a black Rav4 was also stolen from a driveway in Bellbird Park around 3.20am.

Augustine Heights Neighbourhood Watch President Christopher Trace said all the cars broken into were parked in driveways late at night.

"The spate of break ins were conducted on the one night," Mr Trace said.

"Which is normally indicative of a coordinated effort."

He said Augustine Heights had been very quiet for some time until the recent break ins.

"Sadly there's not much you can do if there's a concerted effort."

But he said there were easy ways to deter thieves.

He said not to leave things in your car, not to leave windows down and lock up.

Mr Trace also suggested putting your car away in a garage and installing sensor lighting or if you could afford it, video surveillance.

If your car doesn't already have it, he said, install a small car alarm.

Mr Trace said leaving valuable items in your car overnight only invited thieves.

"Make sure you take your valuables out at night.

"Why would you leave your purse in the car overnight?

"Get to know your neighbours and be aware of their movements.

"If you see someone breaking in call Triple 0."