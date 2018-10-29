Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police investigate spate of car break ins

Carly Morrissey
by
29th Oct 2018 4:44 PM

RESIDENTS in an Augustine Heights street have been targeted by car thieves.

Police say they are investigating the six break ins which all occurred on Burns Circuit in Augustine Heights overnight on October 23-24.

Personal items were stolen from some vehicles including a wallet.

On the same night a a black Rav4 was also stolen from a driveway in Bellbird Park around 3.20am.

Augustine Heights Neighbourhood Watch President Christopher Trace said all the cars broken into were parked in driveways late at night.

"The spate of break ins were conducted on the one night," Mr Trace said.

"Which is normally indicative of a coordinated effort."

He said Augustine Heights had been very quiet for some time until the recent break ins.

"Sadly there's not much you can do if there's a concerted effort."

But he said there were easy ways to deter thieves.

He said not to leave things in your car, not to leave windows down and lock up.

Mr Trace also suggested putting your car away in a garage and installing sensor lighting or if you could afford it, video surveillance.

If your car doesn't already have it, he said, install a small car alarm.

Mr Trace said leaving valuable items in your car overnight only invited thieves.

"Make sure you take your valuables out at night.

"Why would you leave your purse in the car overnight?

"Get to know your neighbours and be aware of their movements.

"If you see someone breaking in call Triple 0."

augustine heights break ins car theft crime wave neighbourhood watch police investigate

Top Stories

    Emergency services on scene at Warrego Highway crash

    Emergency services on scene at Warrego Highway crash

    News Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley.

    Innovation gong for city's Two Butchers

    premium_icon Innovation gong for city's Two Butchers

    News 'What we do different' won us the innovation in meat retail gong

    Premier at rally for Toyah Cordingley, other murdered women

    premium_icon Premier at rally for Toyah Cordingley, other murdered women

    News Red Rose rallies will be held in Brisbane, Mackay, Melbourne

    Local Partners