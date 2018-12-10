Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Police address media after double fatality
Crime

Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

Jarrard Potter
by
10th Dec 2018 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating reports of a shooting in relation to a double fatality on the Pacific Highway on Sunday night.

About 7.45pm on Sunday night emergency services were called to an incident south of Grafton near Gelnugie after a vehicle, which was was travelling south on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, left the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly confirmed 42-year-old Grafton man Daniel Elliott and 29-year-old Tucabia man Jared Ward were found deceased at the scene, while a female was trapped in the car for a short period of time before she was removed from the vehicle and conveyed to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

"Police received information at the scene that the vehicle may have been involved in a shooting and that's certainly a part of our investigation at this time," Sgt O'Reilly said.

"There's nothing apparent at this stage but the vehicle is still in situ at the side of the road in a very difficult location so it's part of our investigation at this time."

Photos
View Gallery

Sgt O'Reilly refused to comment on whether the deceased were known to police.

With contra flow traffic controls still in place on the highway at the scene of the incident, Sgt O'Reilly said anyone with any information should come forward to Coffs/Clarence Police or Crime Stoppers.

"We're aware this is on the Pacific Highway and that there would be a lot of vehicles in the area at the time and certainly vehicles may have stopped to assist so we're seeking assistance from anybody that may have been in the area at the time or may have dash-cam footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers and assist us with our investigation," Sgt O'Reilly said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

clarence crime coffs clarence police district editors picks fatal crash fatality glenugie investigation pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Santas, bikers snapped at Ipswich Toy Run

    premium_icon GALLERY: Santas, bikers snapped at Ipswich Toy Run

    Photos THE USUALLY quiet Sunday morning streets of Ipswich were awash with Santa suits, tinsel and the roar of Harley Davidsons yesterday as more than 800 motorcyclists formed...

    School's finally out for loved, 41-year teacher aide

    premium_icon School's finally out for loved, 41-year teacher aide

    Community The world seemed simpler when Sue Johns started her teaching career.

    • 10th Dec 2018 2:26 PM
    Driver killed in two-car crash near Ipswich

    premium_icon Driver killed in two-car crash near Ipswich

    News Police say 'fatal five' factors contributed to the young man's death

    Coffee cups - recycling or trash? Here's the answer

    premium_icon Coffee cups - recycling or trash? Here's the answer

    Environment And the costs are not being passed on to customers!

    Local Partners