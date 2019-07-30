Menu
West Macdonnell Ranges, Northern Territory, Australia
Crime

Police investigate sexual assault on young child

by JASON WALLS
30th Jul 2019 10:37 AM
NT POLICE has confirmed detectives are investigating the reported sexual assault of a young child in a remote Territory community.

Acting Senior Sergeant Dean Elliott said the Child Abuse Taskforce had taken charge of the matter but refused to answer any other questions.

"Northern Territory Police are currently investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old boy in a remote Central Australian community," he said.

"Detectives from the Child Abuse Taskforce are investigating the matter.

"No further information will be released at this time."

The Australian reported the boy was taken to a local clinic on Saturday and from there to a hospital­ for further examination and treatment.

But a police spokeswoman refused to say why the public had not been notified of the incident sooner.

