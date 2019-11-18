Menu
Police are investigating a potential arson attack on a school overnight, which left a building damaged.
Crime

Police investigate possible arson attack on school

by Antonia O’Flaherty
18th Nov 2019 5:19 PM
POLICE are investigating a potential arson attack on an elite inner city school overnight, which left a building damaged.

One of the new buildings being constructed at the Queensland Academy for Science, Mathematics and Technology campus at Toowong was damaged by the fire overnight.

A QFES spokesman said firefighters attended the selective school this morning but the blaze had already self-extinguished. 

"The fire was in level four of L block, and the fire had self-extinguished," the spokesman said. 

"The fire is being treated as suspicious and the Queensland Police Service is investigating," A spokesman from the Department of Education said.

Queensland Academy for Science, Mathematics and Technology next to Toowong Creek. File Picture AAP/Richard Walker.
"The Department will follow their lead regarding safety and access."

"There has not been any impact on the existing buildings and school proceeded as normal today."

The QASMT expansion is part of the Queensland Building Future Schools program to provide expanded facilities for the start of 2020.

It comes as Queensland is still in a state of fire emergency with 77 bushfires still burning around the State.

Police are investigating and have urged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Queensland Academy of Science, Mathematics and Technology declined to comment.

 

