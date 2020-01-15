Police investigate multi-vehicle crash in CBD

Police investigate a crash at Bremer and Olga streets in Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.

Police investigate a crash at Bremer and Olga streets in Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon. Darren Hallesey

POLICE are investigating the cause of a two-car crash in Ipswich this afternoon.

The collision was reported at the intersection of Olga and Bremer St about 4.30pm.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were on scene to assess any possible injuries, however police said initial inquiries did not indicate anything serious.

An initial report suggested one of the vehicles involved may have been the subject of a police pursuit prior to the incident.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were looking into the cause of the crash.