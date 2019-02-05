Menu
Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

News

Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy crash

By
5th Feb 2019 11:02 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

IMAGES have been released of the scene where three children were thrown from a rolling vehicle in Booyal on the weekend.

Police are investigating a single-vehicle incident which occurred Saturday morning on the Bruce Highway, where an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured and two boys under 10 sustained minor injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

All five occupants were hospitalised at the time, with the young girl flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital and the two boys, as well as two adult women, were taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

 

