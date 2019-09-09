Menu
Police investigate cause of the fires along BVRT

9th Sep 2019 4:51 PM
Police are investigating three fires along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail which occurred late Saturday evening.

At midnight a member of the public called Triple zero after seeing a fire at the top of the D'Aguilar Highway near Benarkin.

Fire and Emergency Services Rural Fire Service responded and located a further two fires further east towards the town of Linville.

As yet, QFES and police are unable to confirm the cause of the fires which subsequently burnt several hectares of vegetation between Benarkin and Linville.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them particularly anyone who was in the area at the time near the helipad section of the Blackbutt range

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

