Police investigate brutal killing of dog in Ipswich yard

POLICE are investigating after a dog was brutally beaten to death late at night with what is believed to be a pole.

At 12.30am on Tuesday, a Riverview woman chased a group of four people from her yard on Brian St.

The group were last seen running up Diamond St with one seen carrying a large pole.

When the woman returned to her property, she found her dog had been beaten to death.

It had head injuries consistent with being hit with a pole a number of times.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no arrests have been made at this stage.

“Police are asking anyone with information or relevant CCTV to come forward,” she said.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink here or Crime Stoppers here.

