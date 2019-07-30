Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police will stay at the Nambour street this morning to investigate after a suspicious car fire.
Police will stay at the Nambour street this morning to investigate after a suspicious car fire. ABC Sunshine Coast
Crime

Police investigate as car goes up in flames

Ashley Carter
by
30th Jul 2019 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a car was set on fire at Nambour early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle fire next to a house on Bade St just after 4.30am, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The fire was isolated to the car but paramedics also remained on scene to support firefighters. No one was injured.

The QPS spokeswoman sad the fire is being treated as suspicious and police were investigating the scene.

No one has been charged.

car fire crime nambour queensland police service scd crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    You're wrong, today's youth aren't softer than you were

    premium_icon You're wrong, today's youth aren't softer than you were

    Opinion Citing political correctness and telling someone to toughen up princess just shouldn't happen in modern Australia.

    • 30th Jul 2019 7:01 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 101 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 101 people in Ipswich court today

    News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

    • 30th Jul 2019 6:53 AM
    Man's plan to put hydropower on the Bremer River

    premium_icon Man's plan to put hydropower on the Bremer River

    Council News It would create more benefits than just electricity

    Ipswich amp builder finds sweep spot with musos

    premium_icon Ipswich amp builder finds sweep spot with musos

    News Redbank business built amps for Pete Murray US recording