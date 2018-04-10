Menu
Police are investigating a claim of child abuse involving a four-year-old. IMAGE: AAP/Morgan Sette
Child abuse claim: "She wakes up screaming at night"

by Emma Schafer
10th Apr 2018 10:20 AM
POLICE are investigating a claim of child abuse involving a four-year-old in after-school care at an Ipswich school.

An allegation against a childcare worker employed by Camp Australia, which is currently contracted by 10 government schools across Ipswich, has been reported to police.

The mother of the girl spoke with Springfield News about the alleged incident.

She alleged a Camp Australia co-ordinator forcibly pulled her daughter from a slide by her feet leaving her with a "significant" bruise.

"I still have to reiterate to her everyday that she doesn't have to go to after school care anymore," the mother said.

"She wakes up screaming at night time, her behaviour has changed ... she's really angry all the time.

"She even started putting her fingers down her throat making herself vomit saying 'I'm too sick to go to school'.

"If she sees anyone with a blue shirt (the Camp Australia uniform) she's petrified and has an anxiety attack.

"I don't know what to do as a mother to support her through this."

While this is the only incident under investigation, Springfield News is aware of other claims of children being "assaulted", "forgotten" or "unsupervised" by Camp Australia carers in the Ipswich area.

In a written statement, one parent alleged her four-year-old girl was bruised and "traumatised" by a Camp Australia carer who pulled her off a book shelf.

Another six-year-old girl was allegedly receiving counselling after she was allegedly dragged from play equipment by a carer.

A parent of a Year 6 boy alleges he was grabbed by the arm and "slammed into a wall" by a staff member.

There are also multiple alleged incidents of children being left behind in classrooms where they should be picked up by Camp Australia staff. One child was later found at home.

Shannon Reynolds, a spokeswoman for the affected parents, said five children had allegedly been "assaulted", eight children were "left behind or forgotten" and 12 parents had witnessed "poor security and supervision".

She the Ipswich school staff had been supporting the affected students.

Springfield News has been shown an email from Camp Australia to parents confirming it would terminate its contract with the school on April 20.

Camp Australia did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

A Department of Education (DoE) spokesman said that any complaint or notification which alleged an educator had committed a criminal offence was ­referred to the Child Protection Investigation Unit of the Queensland Police Service.

"The safety and wellbeing of children is the Department of Education's highest priority," he said.

