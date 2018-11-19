Menu
The light aircraft that crashed in NSW today. Picture: NSW Police
The light aircraft that crashed in NSW today. Picture: NSW Police
Couple survives light plane crash

by Stephanie Bedo
19th Nov 2018 1:59 PM

A COUPLE has survived a plane crash after their aircraft plunged in the outback.

The man and woman, both aged 45, escaped with injuries after their light plane went down in far west New South Wales this morning.

Emergency services were called to Tandou Road, Menindee, about 8.30am.

The couple was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital with both in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from Barrier Police District have started an investigation.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has been notified.

 

The light aircraft that crashed in NSW today. Picture: NSW Police
The light aircraft that crashed in NSW today. Picture: NSW Police

It comes as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man after a gyrocopter crash near Moree on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to a property on Mount Jerrybang Road, Moree, about 1.30am.

Police from New England Police District attended and found the body of a 50-year-old man.

There were no other passengers on board.

Initial inquiries suggest the gyrocopter crashed into a combine harvester at the property.

The Australian Sports Rotorcraft Association and ATSB has been notified of the incident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

The couple was treated on scene and taken to hospital. Picture: NSW Police
The couple was treated on scene and taken to hospital. Picture: NSW Police
