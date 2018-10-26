Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Crime

Heavily tattooed body found in lot

26th Oct 2018 9:01 AM

HOMICIDE detectives are investigating after a man's body was found on a vacant lot in Sydney.

Police on Thursday said the body was found on the property on Englorie Park Drive in Rosemeadow, near Campbelltown about 1pm on Thursday.

"Initial inquiries suggest his death is suspicious," a police spokesman said in a statement.

The victim is yet to be formally identified.

There were reports the man was naked and had distinctive tattoos covering his body, according to Nine News.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to come forward.

- With AAP

campbelltown crime death editors picks sydney tatoo

Top Stories

    HEATWAVE HITS: City heads for a scorcher, 31C before 11am

    HEATWAVE HITS: City heads for a scorcher, 31C before 11am

    Weather IPSWICH is on track to be the hottest place in southeast Queensland today if, as forecast, the mercury tops out at 37C.

    Hot weather? This is how to protect your pets

    Hot weather? This is how to protect your pets

    Weather Heat stress can be fatal: RSPCA

    • 26th Oct 2018 10:47 AM
    Where you can get your Halloween scares this Saturday

    premium_icon Where you can get your Halloween scares this Saturday

    News Businesses to leave their doors open for trick or treaters

    • 26th Oct 2018 10:23 AM
    Car sales, broken heart led soldier into drugs

    premium_icon Car sales, broken heart led soldier into drugs

    Crime Jailed after undercover drug sting

    • 26th Oct 2018 10:15 AM

    Local Partners