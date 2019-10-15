Police injured in struggle with car crash runaway

A HONDA sedan crashed through a house fence and struck a tree with passenger Ross Dawson getting out and fleeing.

Police spotted Dawson a short time later, hiding behind rubbish bins, an Ipswich court has heard, but it was what he did next that the police viewed more seriously.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Dan Swanson, told Ipswich Magistrates Court police struggled more than seven minutes in trying to arrest Dawson.

"He struggled violently with two police officers,” Sgt Swanson said. "A taser was deployed but was utterly ineffective.”

One officer received minor neck and shoulder injures and had to be taken to hospital.

The second officer suffered scratches and grazes in the encounter with Dawson.

Defence lawyer Gregory Ploetz said Dawson did not know why he ran and struggled with police that night, saying he had not used drugs.

Appearing in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, Ross Philip Dawson, 40, from Tarampa, pleaded guilty to two charges of seriously resisting police officers at Silkstone on May 2; driving unlicensed when court disqualified at Booval on March 1; and failing to appear in court.

Dawson was a front seat passenger in the Honda at 2.34am when its driver crashed through a fence and into a tree in the front yard of a house at Stafford St, Booval.

The driver apparently lost control when trying to avoid another car.

Sgt Swanson sought a six-month jail term with an extra month for failing to attend court. Dawson also had a prior driving when disqualified conviction from 2017.

"He was a passenger in the car and can't really explain why he took off and did what he did,” Mr Ploetz said.

"He'd done nothing wrong other than not appear at court.

"He instructs that he wasn't affected by drugs. He just can't explain what he did and regrets the situation.

"The behaviour is not in his character.”

Dawson had been back in custody nearly five months, as part of a previous sentence, and would not be released from jail until November.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said drugs had been an ongoing problem for him.

Dawson was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for another two years. He was also sentenced to six months jail, suspended for two years, for his two offences against police.

Ms Sturgess said it required four police to arrest him, with police believing he'd been under the influence of ice.

"You have got to be on your absolute best behaviour for the next two years,” Ms Sturgess warned him.

Ross Irby