Crime

Police ramp upinvestigations into Goodna school fire

Emma Clarke
by
9th Sep 2018 10:17 AM
POLICE are speaking to a child as part of their investigations into how a suspicious fire destroyed part of a Goodna school on Friday started.

Initial information suggests the fire at Westside Christian College was deliberately lit and authorities are investigating if children set fire to some hay which got out of hand.

A Queensland Police spokesperson this morning said police were speaking to a juvenile.

Nobody has been charged.

About 11pm on Friday, police and emergency services were called to the premises on Stuart St to find a building well involved in fire.

Emergency services extinguished the fire preventing further damage to the rest of the complex.

The building significantly damaged including the front, ceiling and roof.

No one was injured.

A crime scene has been established with scientific officers attending.

Anyone with information for police should phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stopers on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

emergency serivces fire ipswich school qfes westside christian college
