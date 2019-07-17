Menu
There have been reports of a police chase along Mackay Bucasia Rd.
Two males arrested as police locate stolen vehicle

Zizi Averill
Melanie Plane
by and
17th Jul 2019 8:38 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM
UPDATE 8.50AM: TWO males have been taken into custody at a Richmond Hills address, in relation to a stolen vehicle incident. 

Reports indicate police have located the stolen vehicle at a Parkedge Avenue address, and have arrested the males. 

It is understood at least one of the males has suffered minor injuries in the incident and will be treated at the Mackay watch house by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics. 

Scenes of Crime officers have been called to attend the scene. 

INITIAL: THERE are reports of a police chase along Mackay Bucasia Rd this morning.

It is understood that multiple police cars are involved.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it would be unlikely that police are involved in a "high speed" pursuit.

"Chances are it's not a high speed chase because police will only pursue at the speed limit," she said.

Residents should take care while driving in the area.

More to follow.

Mackay Daily Mercury

