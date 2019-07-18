Menu
Two Cairns police officers were injured last night after a vehicle crashed into them. Picture: Brendan Radke.
News

Police in hospital after crash

by Staff writers
18th Jul 2019 8:41 AM
TWO police officers were treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries this morning after a vehicle crashed into their car during a traffic intercept.

Police had pulled over a sedan on the Bruce Highway at Woree at 11.45pm yesterday for a simple traffic stop.

The officers' unmarked sedan had the blue and red flashing lights activated at the time and was pulled in behind the black sedan.

It's alleged the officers had only just returned to their vehicle at the completion of the traffic stop and their flashing lights were still activated, when a third vehicle, a red Toyota Rav 4, collided into the rear of the police car and the black sedan.

A police car was involved in a crash in Woree on July 18, 2019. PHOTO BY QPS CAIRNS
A police car was involved in a crash in Woree on July 18, 2019. PHOTO BY QPS CAIRNS

The 17-year-old White Rock man driving the sedan didn't sustain any injuries, however his vehicle sustained minor damage.

The male police officers, 35 and 31, both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Cairns Hospital for treatment.

The police vehicle sustained significant damage and was towed.

The driver of the Rav 4, a 43-year-old White Rock man sustained non-life threatening injuries however but was taken by ambulance to Cairns Hospital for medical treatment.

His vehicle was also damaged in the crash.

Police allege the man had fallen asleep at the wheel and collided into the rear of the police vehicle moments after officers got back into the vehicle. Investigations are continuing.

