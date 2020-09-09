Police impound suspended driver’s new wheels

Reynold Alatini Aumua, 28, a construction site foreman from Springfield Lakes, had lost his licence due to the accumulation of demerit points, but was not aware and kept driving until the police stopped him.

Reynold Alatini Aumua, 28, a construction site foreman from Springfield Lakes, had lost his licence due to the accumulation of demerit points, but was not aware and kept driving until the police stopped him.

AN IPSWICH construction worker got a shock when police pulled him over in a car he had only just purchased and told him he should not be driving.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Reynold Aumua was not aware his licence had been suspended as a result of the accumulation of demerit points.

He kept driving until police pulled him over on the Warrego Highway on July 27.

The court heard Aumua’s ute, a new vehicle, was immediately impounded.

Magistrate Rob Turra told Aumua that his new licence disqualification was the price he had to pay for his oversight.

Reynold Alatini Aumua, 28, a construction site foreman from Springfield Lakes, had lost his licence due to the accumulation of demerit points, but was not aware and kept driving until the police stopped him.

Reynold Alatini Aumua, 28, a construction site foreman from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to driving when unlicensed due to demerits points suspension.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Aumua’s licence had been suspended for six months, from June 24 until December 23.

Officers impounded his ute for forfeiture with Aumua telling them he had only purchased it 48 hours before being stopped.

He told police he was unaware of his licence status.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Aumua instructed that it had been hard for him to keep track of the status of his licence as it had been on and off.

Magistrate Rob Turra agreed, saying: “Yes when you keep offending it is hard.”

Mr Fairclough said the loss of his licence would impact on his ability to get to job sites.

Mr Turra said while Aumua was otherwise of good character, he had a terrible history for traffic offences.

“It’s appalling,” Mr Turra said.

“You have got to keep your mind on the road.

“You have placed yourself in this position.”

Aumua was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $400.