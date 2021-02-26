Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car has been impounded by police as investigations continue into a multi-vehicle smash on the Warrego Highway.
A car has been impounded by police as investigations continue into a multi-vehicle smash on the Warrego Highway.
Crime

Police impound car after Warrego Hwy smash

Hugh Suffell
26th Feb 2021 12:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A car has been impounded by police as investigations continue into a multi-vehicle smash on the Warrego Highway.

Laidley police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said police were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale at 9.48am on Thursday.

LOCAL NEWS: MAJOR DRUG BUST: Alleged dealer arrested, $134k pot seized

Senior sergeant Draheim said a vehicle travelling west towards Toowoomba crossed over the median strip of the highway and into an oncoming car travelling east.

The occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, and traffic was delayed on the highway as police conducted their initial investigation.

LOCAL NEWS: Teen tells cops she knew she’d “be over” after crashing car

Senior sergeant Draheim said the vehicle that was travelling west was impounded by police for inspection.

Investigations into the crash continue.

laidley police warrego hwy
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Record $440M payout for 2011 flood victims

        Premium Content BREAKING: Record $440M payout for 2011 flood victims

        News Two defendants have agreed on the settlement while a third continues its appeal

        REVEALED: Retailer coming to Ipswich CBD

        Premium Content REVEALED: Retailer coming to Ipswich CBD

        Property A retail business has bought an inner-city property

        New date locked in for Ipswich music festival

        Premium Content New date locked in for Ipswich music festival

        News The organisers of Trip the Switch have confirmed when the event will take place

        Road rage truck driver should not have been behind wheel

        Premium Content Road rage truck driver should not have been behind wheel

        News A magistrate has told a man he must stop ignoring court orders if he wants to stay...