Police identify man from fatal Bloomsbury crash

A MAN who died at the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury was from the Proserpine area, police have confirmed.

The 23 year old was the sole occupant of a car that collided head-on with a truck on the highway about 9.20pm Friday.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are unable to provide an update at this time.

Initial investigations suggested the man had been driving a white hatchback headed south on the highway when his vehicle collided with the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who became entrapped and had to be freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, suffered minor injuries.

BLOOMSBURY: A man has been injured in a crash on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Heidi Petith

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked to the incident and flew the truck driver to Mackay Base Hospital for further treatment.

The tragedy marked the first of three major crashes in the region within 24 hours.

On Saturday morning, a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with face and neck injuries after a car rollover in Yalboroo about 11.15am.

In a separate incident earlier that morning, a motorbike rider was injured in a crash with a car at nearby Bloomsbury.

Police urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage in relation to Friday night's collision to come forward.

Phone Policelink on 13 14 44 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

