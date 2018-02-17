Police officers seriously hurt in RBT horror crash

Officers inspect the front end of the vehicle. Picture: Tim Pascoe

TWO police officers have been hurt - one critically - while setting up a roadside random breath test stop in Leumeah.

Police have confirmed a critical incident investigation has been launched after two highway patrol officers were struck by a vehicle while setting up the RBT site on Campbelltown Road around 8.20pm.

The two male senior constables sustained severe leg injuries. One has been taken to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition while the other is in a serious condition.

Police inspect the site where two of their colleagues were hit by a car on Campbelltown Rd. Picture: Tim Pascoe

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was taken to Campbelltown Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

"A critical incident team will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"That investigation will be subject to independent review."

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A shattered windscreen shows the impact. Picture: Tim Pascoe

The officers were flown to Liverpool Hospital, Nine News reported.

Earlier today, three people died and two were taken to hospital after a serious head-on crash between a car and a truck in Campbelltown.

At the scene were 15 police cars, eight ambulances and a helicopter that landed outside KFC.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said: "One officer is in a serious condition with a serious leg injury he's currently undergoing surgery and is in a serious but stable condition.

"The other officer is being treated at Liverpool hospital with serious leg injuries and fractures and suspected fractures.

"It was a horrific scene. The officers did their job at the scene, but they are now with other officers and colleagues.

Picture: Tim Pascoe

"A lot of colleagues have come in off duty to come in and be with our seriously injured colleagues and they are currently getting support.

"Policing is a dangerous job. Our officers go out every night to do dangerous jobs."

He said it was too early to speculate as to what caused the driver to hit the officers.

"It's far too early to say at this stage," he said. "We have a number of witnesses who we are speaking to at this stage, they are currently giving statements.

"We will be in a better place tomorrow to talk about that."

NSW Ambulance Inspector Michael Mills said first aid administered at the scene played a big part in saving the officers lives.

