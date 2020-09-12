Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lowood Police are searching for an offender who broke into a Coominya farm shed and stole a number of items.
Lowood Police are searching for an offender who broke into a Coominya farm shed and stole a number of items.
Crime

Police hunting culprit who robbed farm shed

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GENERATOR and a chainsaw were among items discovered missing from a Somerset farm shed, after it was reportedly broken into.

Police are investigating after the break-and-enter was reported at the Coominya property on Wednesday.

Lowood Police Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said the owner of a farm shed said equipment had been stolen.

LOCAL NEWS: Chef broke into Lockyer home while owners renovated

“It was over a two-day period that the owner hadn’t been in the shed,” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

“They weren’t away but they hadn’t been into their shed.”

It appeared the offender had not forced entry into the shed but had pulled a lock-pin out to open the door to gain access.

LOCAL NEWS: Speeding hotspot revealed during road safety week

“They stole farm equipment used for bailing, a generator and a chainsaw,” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

He said investigations were continuing and officers from the forensics department would attend the scene.

If you have any information relating to the incident, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131444.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

break and enter coominya lowood police station
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TV reporter explains his on-air scare

        TV reporter explains his on-air scare

        News An ABC news reporter has explained what happened when he appeared to suffer a worrying incident during a live cross on Thursday morning.

        Engineer named as Greens candidate for Jordan

        Premium Content Engineer named as Greens candidate for Jordan

        News The Queensland Greens have named mechanical engineer and small business owner...

        Cop ‘may lose finger’ from teen’s cell assault

        Premium Content Cop ‘may lose finger’ from teen’s cell assault

        News A teenager is in detention after crushing a policewoman’s finger in the door of a...

        Teenage boy on bike hit by car

        Premium Content Teenage boy on bike hit by car

        News A boy in his early teens has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car.